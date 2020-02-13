OCEAN CITY — A smoke alarm is being credited for allowing residents of a home in the Little Salisbury community to escape unharmed from a house fire early Monday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. on Monday, the Ocean City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at a home on Caribbean Drive. Upon arrival, first-responders found a single-family home with fire showing at the rear of the structure. Crews quickly advanced hose lines and extinguished the blaze.

All of occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm and escaped safely. A family cat was treated by paramedics with oxygen on the scene and is expected to make a full recovery.

“This early morning fire highlights the importance of having working smoke alarms,” said Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers. “Installing your smoke alarms correctly and making sure they are in working order is an important step to making your home and family safer as demonstrated this morning. A smoke alarm will save your life.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal has classified the cause of the fire was accidental. Anyone who does not have working smoke alarms in their homes are urged to contact Ocean City Fire Department headquarters at (410) 289-4346.