OCEAN PINES
24 Lookout Point
Sat 10-2
Waterfront
3BR/3BA Home
Cool, Modern
Private Pier
Colleen Deptula
Coldwell Banker
443-880-3471
x
FRANKFORD
The Estuary
Islander Beach Rd
Fri-Sun Noon-4
New Construction
Model Homes
Woods/Pond Lots
Many Amenities
Ryan Homes
302-321-9194
x
OCEAN CITY
The Latitudes
25th Street Bayfront
Thurs-Mon 10-4
New Construction
3BR/3BA/Garage
Townhomes
Mary McCracken
Long & Foster
410-430-7302
x
OCEAN VIEW
22748 Grebe Lane
Bay Forest
Sat & Sun 12-4
Model Home Sale
5BR/3.5BA/3511SF
Marina View
2 Rear Porches
NV Homes
302-495-5593
x
DAGSBORO
37064 Seagrove Way
Seagrove
Sat & Sun 12-4
Model Home Sale
3BR/2BA/2067SF
Wooded Homesite
Oversized Garage
NV Homes
302-495-5593
x
OCEAN CITY
Bahia Vista #201
1005 Edgewater Ave
Sat-Mon 11-2
Gorgeous Bayfront
4BR/3BA Condo
Corner Unit
Tina Busko
Long & Foster
865-300-5609
x
WEST FENWICK
Fox Haven
32653 Savage Farm
Sat & Sun Noon-4
New Construction
Decorated Model
Woods/Pond Lots
Completed Amenities
Ryan Homes
302-927-0264
x
OCEAN VIEW
37461 Bella Via Way
The Reserves
Sat & Sun 12-4
Model Home Sale
3BR/3BA/2670SF
Wooded Homesite
Front & Rear Porch
NV Homes
302-495-5593
x
OCEAN CITY
Makai
4201 Coastal Hwy
Sat & Sun 10-3
Studio & 2BR
Fully Furnished
Great Rental Income
Ben Dawson
Keller Williams
410-603-2205
x
OCEAN CITY
Coral Seas #110
7601 Coastal Hwy
Sat 1-3/Sun 12-2
3BR/3BA Condo
Bay View Balcony
1 Block to Beach
Lauren Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915
x
OCEAN CITY
Top Royal N. 200N
7 127th Street
Sat 12-2/Sun 10-12
1BR/1.5BA Condo
Ocean View Balcony
Community Pool
Lauren Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915
x
OCEAN CITY
721 Rusty Anchor Rd
Unit #21B
Fri 1-4
Sat&Sun 10-12 & 1-4
3BR/3BA Condo
Boat Dock/Lift
Theresa Diefendorf
Keller Williams
309-253-6059
x
OCEAN CITY
Baywatch 3 #102B2
203 N Heron Drive
Heron Harbour Isle
Sat 11-1:30
Waterfront Living
3BR/2BA Condo
Billy Barr
Keller Williams
240-367-6122
x
OCEAN CITY
Hidden Harbour J234
12301 Jamaica Ave
Fri 11-2/Sat 10-1/
Sun 11-1:30
2BR/2BA Condo
Boat Slip
Billy Barr
Keller Williams
240-367-6122
x
BERLIN
13141 Royal Lytham #137
River Run
Sun 12-3
4BR/3BA/3000SF
Twin Home
Dan Taglienti
Keller Williams
410-430-2721
x
OCEAN CITY
7 Corner Store Lane
Sunset Island
67th Street Bayside
Sat & Sun 11-1
4BR+Den/3FB/5HB
End Townhome
Kim Mcguigan
Shore Results Realty
443-496-1446
x
OCEAN CITY
241 25th Street
Isle of Wight
Sat & Sun 2-4
3BR/2BA Home
Open Floor Plan
Waterview
Kim Mcguigan
Shore Results Realty
443-496-1446
x
SELBYVILLE
Lighthouse Lakes
28440 Reef Drive
Sat 2-4
New Construction
3BR/2BA Rancher
Clubhouse w/ Pool
2 Car Garage
Ryan Homes
302-495-5593
x
OCEAN PINES
15 Freeport Lane
The Parke
55+ Community
Sat 11-3
3BR/3BA Home
Open Floor Plan
Debbie Bennington
Berkshire Hathaway
410-603-8065
x
OCEAN PINES
10 Abbyshire Lane
Sat 11-3
New Construction
3BR/2BA Home
High Dry Lot
Energy Efficient
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
x
OCEAN CITY
607 Osprey Rd #2
Fri 11-1/ Sat 11-2
Mon 11-1
Waterfront Townhome
1BR/1.5BA
Boat Slip
Sandy Dougan
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-6557
x
OCEAN CITY
744C 94th Street
Sat & Sun 11-2
3BR/2.5BA
Waterfront Townhome
Boat Slip
Tara Wancowicz
Berkshire Hathaway
443-880-7029
x
MILVILLE
Seashore Park Dr
Bishops Landing
Sat 12-2
3BR/2BA/2200SF
Home on Lot
Comm. Amenities
Christine McCoy
Coldwell Banker
302-339-5368
x
BERLIN
10327 Plantation Ln
Bay Point Plantation
Sat 12-3
4BR/3.5BA/3782SF
Views of Ocean City
Deeded Boat Slip
Whitney Jarvis
Coldwell Banker
443-944-3073