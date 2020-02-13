BERLIN- With another strong performance by prolific scorer Drew Haueisen and a little help from a familiar face, Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team earned perhaps one of it most impressive wins of the season this week.

Last Thursday, the surging Seahawks let one get away against Bayside South rival Wicomico after leading the Tribe late. Decatur fell to Wicomico, 61-51, on the road. Back in action on Monday against Queen Anne’s on the road, the Seahawks jumped out to a big early lead and never looked back against the Lions on their way to a 75-57 win.

Queen Anne’s got on the board early, but the Seahawks reeled off an 18-0 run. Decatur led 23-5 after the first quarter. The Lions settled down and tried to scrap their way back into the contest, but the huge early lead was too much to overcome and the Seahawks cruised to the 75-57 win.

Haueisen, as he has done for much of the season, was the focal point for Decatur’s offensive outburst, finishing with 25 points including 21 in the first half. Decatur also got a big boost from senior center Churchill Bounds, who transferred to Bishop Walsh in Cumberland this year, but returned to Decatur in mid-season.

Bounds was a key player in Decatur’s recent run of regional championships before transferring to Bishop Walsh this year. In his first game back with the Seahawks, he scored 13 points against Queen Anne’s on Monday.

Back in action on Tuesday, the Seahawks beat Mardela at home, 73-63, for their second win in a row. The win avenged a 62-55 loss to the Warriors back on January 10. Decatur played Bennett at home on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. The Bennett game was the third of three straight home games to close out the regular season for the Seahawks, Decatur will face Easton at home next Tuesday, followed by a home game against Parkside next Thursday on Senior Night.