Little Learners Program Hosts Jeffrey The Newfoundland

Students EThe Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum hosted 8-year-old Newfoundland Jeffrey last week during the Little Learners program. The young participants, pictured at left, learned all about Newfoundlands and their life saving skills. Right, Jeffrey is pictured with owners Luca and Bryan Russo.