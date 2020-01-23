ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Mixed signals could create problems. Make sure your views are presented clearly, and insist others do the same. Don’t let an unanswered question go by without a full explanation.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Financial pressures ease, allowing for more budget flexibility. But as the money-wise Bovine will appreciate, thrift still beats out splurging. Expect news from someone special.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Getting things done is what you do so well. But be careful not to overtax your energy reserves. Take time out to relax or to do something different to help keep them at optimum levels.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): This is a good time to satisfy the Moon Child’s growing sense of wanderlust. Choose a really special place to go to, with a very special person to share it all with you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You love being in the spotlight. But be careful it doesn’t blind you to the truth behind a seemingly wonderful opportunity. Look closer and you might be sadly surprised at what you find.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Isn’t it time to take a break from your hectic schedule? Sure it is. And the sooner you do, the sooner you can return fresh and more than ready to take on all those new projects.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A recent family incident can help bring everyone closer, and there’s no one who’s better at making that happen than you. Accept (indeed, insist on!) help from others to get things off and running.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Long-held habits are often difficult to break. But the change from how you always did things to how you can do them now can be liberating. So, be flexible and give it a try.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Someone you met in your professional world last year and thought you would never hear from again could make a sudden reappearance in your life, along with an interesting offer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Once again, you delight everyone by coming up with a solution for a problem that actually works. On another note, it’s not too early to get started on those travel plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Before you go ahead with finalizing your plans for your new project, check them over to see if you can make some improvements or if you can find ways to cut costs.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): The Fabulous Fish might have been out of the social swim for too long, and it’s time you plunge back in. Reinforce your old friendships and be open to starting new ones.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your creative talents help bring beauty to the world and the people in it. On their behalf, thank you.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.