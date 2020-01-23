BIS Students Honored At Raven’s Last Home Game Of Season

The Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank and the Governor’s Office on Service & Volunteerism congratulated Bill Noah and the Berlin Intermediate School’s After School Academy on being selected as a 2019-2020 Honor Rows recipient. They honored and rewarded the students for their amazing community work with tickets to the last home game for the Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Submitted Photos