SALISBURY — An Ocean Pines man, arrested last June after striking a Wicomico County councilman in the head with a bat during a dispute over dogs, was sentenced last week to 10 years in jail, all but seven of which were suspended.

Shortly after 7 p.m. last June 6, Salisbury Police officers responded to a residence on Bell Avenue for a reported assault. Upon arrival, Salisbury police met with a 59-year-old male victim identified as Wicomico County Council President Larry Dodd.

The initial investigation revealed Dodd and a suspect later identified as Ian Lundberg, 41, of Ocean Pines, were engaged in a verbal argument that quickly turned physical. According to police reports, the argument was part of an ongoing dispute over a dog-related issue and that one dog had allegedly bitten another dog.

According to police reports, Lundberg allegedly walked onto Dodd’s property and initiated a verbal argument while Dodd stood in his doorway in possession of a baseball bat. As the argument progressed, Lundberg forced his way into the residence where the verbal argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

Lundberg struck Dodd with a closed fist about his head and upper body area, according to police reports. Lundberg then continued the assault by grabbing the baseball bat from Dodd and striking him in the head with it.

After the assault, Lundberg reportedly fled the area in a vehicle described as a blue sedan. Salisbury Police officers immediately began searching the area for Lundberg and the vehicle to no avail. During the early morning hours the next day, investigating officers obtained an arrest warrant for Lundberg, charging him with assault and burglary, according to police reports.

Around 1:30 a.m. last Friday, officers located Lundberg at a residence on Mt. Hermon Road and he was taken into custody without further incident. Lundberg has been charged with first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and trespassing. Meanwhile, Dodd was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was treated for serious injuries and was released three days later.

Last week, Lundberg entered an Alford plea to second-degree assault and was sentenced to 10 years with all but seven years suspended. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges the state has enough evidence to prosecute the case.