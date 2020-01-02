Things I Like – January 3, 2020

by

Time off for the holidays

The quiet of Christmas night

Morning fog in December

A warm day to take the Christmas decorations down

Room service breakfast

Looking back at videos of my kids much younger

Hearing sea gulls in Berlin

A starry night sky

Weekend mornings when my kids sleep in

A familiar face far from home

Coaching kids with a good attitude

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.