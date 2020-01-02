Worcester, Wicomico Record Property Value Increases BERLIN — When property owners across much of the Lower Shore get their property reassessment notices in the mail this week, most will find their values have increased since the last reassessment three years ago and some more so than others.The State Department of Assessment and Taxation (SDAT) on Tuesday announced the results of the… Read more »

Dolle’s Plans To Open First Berlin Location This Spring BERLIN – The famed fudge, saltwater taffy and caramel popcorn of Dolle’s Candyland will soon be available in downtown Berlin.One year after expanding with a West Ocean City location, Dolle’s Candyland will expand again with a shop on Main Street in Berlin. Co-owner Anna Dolle Bushnell hopes the shop, which will be just south of… Read more »

Demolition Work Cleanup Next Step For Berlin Park BERLIN – Town officials remain committed to cleaning up Heron Park so it can be reopened to the public.While chemicals from the spill that occurred in June have been cleaned up, debris from building demolition at the site still needs to be removed. Officials are currently exploring potential ways to pay for that work.“Early in… Read more »