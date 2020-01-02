Worcester NAACP President Receives Citizen Of The Year Award

Worcester County NAACP President Ivory Smith, right, received the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award from Omega Psi Pi Fraternity Inc. He is pictured with Dawn LaRue-White, University of Maryland Eastern Shore Chapter, who nominated Smith. Smith is active in his community as president of both the Worcester NAACP and Worcester County Classified Employees. He is also a Lay Leader for his church.