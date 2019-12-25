SNOW HILL- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances last week in the Pat Russo Invitational, an annual holiday meet featuring teams from across Delmarva named for the program’s longtime coach.

This year marked the seventh annual Pat Russo Invitational, named for the Decatur track coach and legend who ran the program for 41 years before retiring. On the boys’ side, Jaden Holland finished 43rd in the 50-meter dash. Raul Gault finished 20th in the 300, while Garrett Herr was 36th. Gault finished 12th in the 500 and Gavin McCabe came in 23rd. Sam Rakowski was 15th in the 800, while Tristan Dutton was 21st and Philip Becnel was 22nd.

Samuel Woodley was 10th in the 1,600, while George Cheynet came in 11th. Liam Foley was ninth in the 3,200 and Dutton was 19th. Samuel Oates came in 17th in the 55-meter hurdles, while Zachary Fuchsluger was 28th. In the relays, the Decatur boys finished 16th in the 4×200 and eighth in the 4×800. Zach Hickman finished 23rd in the shot put.

On the girls’ side, Jabria Lewis finished 31st in the 50-meter dash. Amelia Kemp was 22nd in the 300, while Audrey Grace-Mumford was 29th. Alyssa Romano finished 12th in the 500 and Caroline Gardner finished 17th. Mary Mergott came in eighth in the 800, while Devon Kramer was 13th.

Mergott also finished 10th in the 1,600, while Julia Carson was 20th. Alexandria Urbanski was 21st in the 55-meter hurdles, while Jabria Lewis was 23rd and Summer Brenner was 25th. In the relays, the Decatur girls finished 14th in the 4×200, 11th in the 4×400 and fifth in the 4×800. Taya Price was 14th in the high jump and Zoriah Shockley was 11th in the shot put.