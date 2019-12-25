Decatur Junior, Cole Woodland Finishes First In Region & Sixth In State In SIFMA Stock Market Game

by
Decatur Junior, Cole Woodland Finishes First In Region & Sixth In State In SIFMA Stock Market Game

Stephen Decatur High School junior Cole Woodland finished first in the region and sixth in the state in the fall session of the SIFMA Foundation Stock Market Game. He netted over 17% on a virtual $100,000 investment. Woodland is pictured with Principal Tom Sites and Business and Economics Teacher Kurt Marx.