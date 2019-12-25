ARIES (March 21 to April 19): The New Year brings challenges that can change many things in your life. You need to be prepared not only to confront them, but also to deal with what happens afterward.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You have what it takes to set your goals quite a bit higher this year. Learn what you need to know and put what you learn into your efforts. A partner offers loving support.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): In true Gemini Twin fashion, you’re conflicted about a decision you know you’ll have to make in this New Year. Best advice: Get the facts before you make any commitment.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A friend offers you an exciting opportunity for this New Year. Although your positive aspects are strong in most respects, caution is advised. Investigate before you invest.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You can make this New Year a roaring success. Start by readjusting your goals to reflect the changes in the economy. Your den mate offers both wise and loving support.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): The New Year brings new opportunities for change. But you need to be ready to move from the comfortable status quo to the challenging unknown. It’s up to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your most important New Year’s resolution should be to work out problems with a family member in order to avoid continuing misunderstandings. Do it soon, for both of your sakes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): The New Year has much to offer the intensely determined Scorpian, who isn’t afraid to take on challenges and stay with them until they surrender their rewards.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You’ll have many fine opportunities in this New Year. But be warned: Reject offers of “help.” You work best when you’re free to be your own creative self.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The New Year offers changes that you might feel you’re not quite ready for. Best advice: Deal with them one step at a time, until you’ve built up your self-confidence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Travel is a dominant aspect of the New Year. This could mean relocating to another city (or even another country) in connection with your education or your career.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): This New Year brings news about a change you’ve been anticipating. You might have a problem persuading a loved one about your new plans, but he or she will soon go along with them.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for making people feel safe and protected. You would make an excellent youth counselor.

