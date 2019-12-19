OCES Fourth Grade Apply Geometry Lessons To Building Gingerbread Houses

Students in Faith Murray’s fourth grade class at Ocean City Elementary School constructed gingerbread houses during their geometry unit in math.  They used their knowledge of area, perimeter, lines, angles and symmetry to build their houses and write about the attributes of each element.  Pictured, back from left, are Ricky McFarland, Jayden Ye, Gabe Rodriguez, Payton Oates, Arriana Dempsey, Mrs. Murray, Mekayla Copenhaver, and Samantha Chavarria-Aguilar; front are Sage Sturgis, Vincent Zheng, Ana Gigauri, Israel David, Gabriel Harkness and Aiden Wilk. Submitted Photos