Kiwanis Donate $500 To Decatur Middle Builders Club

Stephen Decatur Middle School’s Builders Club received a $500 check from the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City through its Kiwanis Student Leadership Program. Pictured, from left, are Stephen Decatur Middle School Principal Lynne Barton, Kiwanis Club President Roy Foreman and Kiwanis Club advisor to the SDMS Builders Club Jackie Todd.