Berlin Planning Ordinance Regulating Short-Term Rentals BERLIN – Officials in Berlin are drafting an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals following concern from residents.Dave Engelhart, the town's planning director, told the Berlin Planning Commission last week his department was working on an ordinance to limit short-term rentals in town. Members of the commission have expressed frustration in recent months about short-term rentals…

Council Looks Beyond Concerns, Unanimously Approves Pier Deal OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week unanimously approved a historic Ocean City Pier's 35-year franchise agreement after addressing some concerns about some of the elements in the deal.Earlier this month, Ocean City's elected officials announced they had reached an agreement with Charles "Buddy" Jenkins and his Synepuxent Pier and Improvement Company to extend the…

Worcester County Commissioners Divided Over Consolidating Three Departments SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners approved the consolidation of three departments with a split vote this week.The commissioners voted 4-3 to combine the departments of recreation and parks, economic development and tourism into one entity headed by Tom Perlozzo, who was hired by the county to lead recreation and parks last year. Commissioner…