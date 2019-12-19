Crisafulli Guest Speaker At Kiwanis Meeting

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City had Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli as its guest speaker earlier this month. Crisafulli spoke about “Senior Scams.” Crisafulli is pictured with Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President Roy Foreman.