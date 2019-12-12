The board of trustees at Wor-Wic Community College recently recognized the recipients of scholarships awarded to local high school graduates from Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties. The scholarship recipients, seated from left, are Miranda Atkins from Crisfield High School and Academy, Brooklyn Carey from Parkside High School, Kylie Mohler from Pocomoke High School, Justin Smith from Snow Hill High School, Scottie Tawes from Holly Grove Christian School, Lee Beauchamp from Washington High School, Ryan Byers from Mardela Middle and High School, Jordan Ferguson from Stephen Decatur High School and Anna Webster from Delmar Middle and Senior High School. Standing, from left, are Andrew W. Booth, a member of the board of trustees, Kimberly C. Gillis, vice chairperson of the board of trustees, Bob Culver, Wicomico County Executive, and Chip Bertino, Worcester County Commissioner, who serve as county liaisons to the board, Martin T. Neat, board member, Russell W. Blake, chairperson of the board of trustees, Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic, and William H. Kerbin and Lorraine Purnell-Ayers, board members. Not pictured are scholarship recipients Bailey Colwell from Wicomico High School and Brooklyn Revel from Salisbury Christian School. Submitted Photos