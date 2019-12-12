Berlin Building Permits Hit New Heights This Year BERLIN – A record number of permits and nearly double the number of new homes built over last year have kept the town’s planning department busy in 2019.Berlin Planning Director Dave Engelhart said this week his department had permitted 10 new single-family homes and issued a total of 236 permits so far this calendar year.“I… Read more »

OC Emergency Services Continue To Face 'Funding And Personnel Challenges' OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Fire Department officials presented a comprehensive five-year strategic plan this week aimed at continuing to provide timely and efficient service to the community, but the biggest takeaway was staffing and funding challenges remain.Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers presented the department's strategic plan to the Mayor and Council on Tuesday….

Council Agrees To Paid Parking Changes; Hourly Rates To Jump During Peak Season With Free Or Reduced Fees In Spring, Fall OCEAN CITY — Elected officials this week approved the parking task force's recommendations to hike some rates during the peak season while offering concessions in the shoulder months, though they are open to further discussions in the future about expanded paid parking.Everything was on the table when the task force appointed by the Mayor and…