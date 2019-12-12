Things I Like – December 13, 2019

by

When a song sparks a memory

The first night after hanging Christmas lights

Extended cab pickup trucks

Music videos from the 1980s

The occasional mornings when there is no need to rush

Lamar Jackson’s humility

Kids who know the Lord’s Prayer by heart

Snow Hill High’s marching band

A parade with a lot of creative floats

The expression, “win or learn”

Falling asleep fast at night

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.