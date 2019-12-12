Coats for Kids Golf Tournament Raises $8,000

Eighty-four golfers participated in this month’s Coats for Kids Golf Tournament that is held annually at Eagle’s Landing.  The money raised by this tournament is used to purchase coats for kids who are in need and this year’s tournament raised $8,000. The coats will be distributed to multiple schools in Delaware and Maryland. Pictured are tournament co-chairman Bill Thompson, Eagle’s Landing’s Dan Stearman and co-chairman Nick Costa.