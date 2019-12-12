FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island last week voted to approve a contract with Century Engineering for the first phase of a sidewalk construction project.

Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to approve a contract with Century Engineering for the first phase of a sidewalk construction project along Coastal Highway.

The firm’s proposal received a favorable recommendation from the Fenwick Island Pedestrian Safety Committee on Dec. 2.

“I’m happy to report that after several months of looking over engineering proposals the committee met this past week and finalized a decision,” said Councilwoman Vicki Carmean, chair of the committee. “We are going to go with Century Engineering.”

Carmean said the town’s solicitor had reviewed the contract and made the necessary changes. She noted the selection of an engineering firm would put the town one step closer to completing the first phase of sidewalks, which will be installed in the five bayside blocks south of James Street.

“It’s not the same as digging the shovels into the dirt and turning things over,” she said, “but we are getting closer.”

Earlier this year, Fenwick Island received $250,000 in the state bond bill to begin the first phase of a sidewalk construction project.

Instead of pursuing a state-led sidewalk project – which had a cost estimate of roughly $10 million – town officials decided to handle the first phase of the project themselves and worked alongside state legislators to secure the bond bill funding.

The town also set aside $90,000 from its realty transfer tax fund to complete the project.

Carmean told the committee last week that both Kercher Engineering and Century Engineering submitted proposals to the town.

She noted that Century’s services came in at $97,234, or roughly 39% of the $250,000 in bond bill money, and included a spending cap. Kercher’s proposal required 49% of the $250,000.

“What you have to look at with the engineering proposals was the percentage that’s being charged by the engineering firm,” Carmean said. “And Century Engineering was more reasonable than the other one.”

The council voted 7-0 to approve an engineering contract with Century Engineering.