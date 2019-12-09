Pickles Pub Repeats At Chili Cookoff Fundraiser

Pickles Pub shows off its championship hardware including kitchen manager Keil June, Colin Topping, owners Brittney and Justin Acita and David Casteel.

WEST OCEAN CITY — For the second year in row, Pickles Pub took first place and best in show in the 22nd annual Hots for Tots Chili Cook-Off at the Greene Turtle in West Ocean City on Sunday, but the real winner was the local community and its typical generosity.

Chili Cook-Off coordinators and support staff Boz Jefferson, Bethany Didricksen, Rick Coleman, Chad Rogers, Worcester GOLD executive director Sandy Sipes, Joel Feldman, Tracy Lynch, Sam Woodley, Lydia Woodley and Cori Butler. Photos by Terri French

For the record, Pickles Pub repeated as first-place winners at the Hots for Tots Chili Cook-Off at the Greene Turtle in West Ocean City on Sunday and also won best in show for its display and set-up. Ocean’s 13 took second place and the Lazy River Saloon finished third in the ballots collected from the hundreds on hand who sampled chili offered by all of the contestants.

Hosted by HergGroup Horizon and the Greene Turtle West staff, the 22nd annual event raised over $2,000 along with a mountain of unwrapped toys collected for the Toys for Tots program. Attendees were asked to make a $10 donation at the door or bring an unwrapped toy. In addition, the event included a One Warm Coat donation sponsored by the local Absolut Vodka distributor, during which dozens of new or gently used coats were collected.

