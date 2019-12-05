Members of the Ocean City Mayor and Council are pictured with the most recent graduates of Ocean City University at City Hall. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — A total of 16 new Ocean City University graduates symbolically crossed the stage and collected their diplomas this week after earning degrees through the public education program.

The Ocean City University program was created 15 years ago by long-time public servant and former City Clerk Kathy Mathias as a means to educate resort citizens on the workings of their municipal government and help them become more engaged in their community. Throughout the last 10 weeks or so, the 16 “students” learned about all aspects of the city’s government before earning their symbolic diplomas during Monday’s Mayor and Council meeting.

There were no caps and gowns, nor any stage or dean administering diplomas. Instead, City Clerk Diana Chavis announced the graduates’ names and Mayor Rick Meehan presented them with certificates. Nonetheless, the completion of the program was met with same reverence as a typical college graduation.

Chavis explained Mathias started the Ocean City University program in 2004 with an initial class of 17 students. In the 15 years since, hundreds have completed the program and earned their symbolic civic diplomas.

“Including this evening’s 16 students, a total of 275 degrees have been awarded through this brilliant public education program developed by Kathy Mathias,” she said. “Her love of education and dedication to public service continues to enrich individual and community life in Ocean City.”

All 16 students earned their Bachelor’s Degree in municipal citizenship, while two also earned a Master’s Degree for completing the OCU program along with the Citizen’s Police Academy. Those same two- Alicia Gibson and Harriet Pilert- also earned Doctorate Degree’s for completing the OCU program, the Citizen’s Police Academy and the Community Emergency Response Team program.

In addition to Gibson and Pilert, other students earning OCU diplomas this week included Mary Jo Breslin, Ted Brown, Al Cardany, Andrea Creswell, Jacqueline Friedman, Susan Fuson, Barb Hanson, Valerie Herwig, Kathleen Nicholl, Pamela Panizari, Richard Panizari, Connie Podowski, Eric Waterman and Michael Winaker.

Meehan praised the graduates and thanked them for becoming engaged citizens.

“I hope you found the program worth the time and that you really learned about our municipal government,” he said. “It’s nice to see so many participate in this and get involved in the government of their community.”