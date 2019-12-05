Ocean City Elementary Pre-K Celebrate Thanksgiving In Classroom Feast

Kathy Huyett’s PreK-4 class from Ocean City Elementary celebrated Thanksgiving with a special classroom feast. Dressed as pilgrims and native Americans, students feasted on turkey and all the trimmings, talked about family traditions, sung festive songs and reflected on the many things for which they are thankful.