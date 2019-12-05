Things I Like – December 6, 2019

Buying on Shop Small Saturday

No buying on Cyber Monday

An elaborate tree house

Justin Tucker’s reliability

Thanksgiving leftovers for a couple days

Surveys with a high sample

The song, “Tiny Dancer”

School nights with no homework

Chili on a rainy game day

Learning new things from my kids

When being polite counts

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.