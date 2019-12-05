OCEAN CITY — Despite relatively mild air temperatures recently, water temperatures continue to drop, increasing the possibility of cold-stunning for sea turtles and marine mammals.

According to a Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) report, water temperatures have started to decline, opening the possibility of hypothermia, or cold-stunning, for many marine mammals and sea turtles. Each year, hundreds of sea turtles and other marina animals strand on the beaches up and down the mid-Atlantic region and end up at the National Aquarium and other similar rehabilitation facilities.

In many cases, the cold-stunned creatures are successfully rehabilitated and later released back into the wild, but in other cases, the effects can be lethal. In either case, the DNR this week is advising local mariners and beachgoers to be on the lookout for marine creatures affected by the phenomenon.

“Cold-stunning to sea turtles and marine mammals can occur from late October to early winter,” said Maryland Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Response Program Coordinator Amanda Weschler this week. “While cold-stunning is a natural occurrence, it’s very important to report any sightings to the department.”

During the late fall and early winter, sea turtles hit patches of extremely cold water during their typical migration patterns to warmer climates and the cold water literally stuns them to the point their bodies start to shut down. Unable to swim and navigate, the disabled sea turtles are at whims of the tides and often strand on area beaches.

The immediate impacts can cause some species to become slow and unresponsive, making them dangerous to themselves and boaters. Last year alone, marine animal rescue organizations responded to nearly 1,000 cold-stunned animals on beaches up and down the east coast.

Again, it’s important to get cold-stunned marine creatures the help they need before it often becomes too late. Anyone who sees an unresponsive sea turtle or marine mammal in the water or on the beach is urged to contact the Maryland Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline at 800-628-9944. The hotline is manned 24 hours a day all year-round.

As a reminder, marine mammals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, while sea turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Anyone who comes in contact with a cold-stunned marina animal is encouraged to contact the stranding hotline, but not to touch, collect, feed or otherwise harass the creatures.