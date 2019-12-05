The Coastal Association of REALTORS® recently installed its 2019-2020 Board of Directors. Joe Wilson, a REALTOR® and broker of Coastal Life Realty Group in Ocean City, was installed as president of the association’s board. Pictured, back from left, are Steve Parsons, Austin Whitehead, Wilson, Grant Fritschle, Brandon Johnson and Jackson St. Jean; and front, Joni Williamson, Bernie Flax, Brigit Taylor, Cameron Drew and Grace Masten. Submitted Photo

New Dental Office Opens

BERLIN – Aspen Dental celebrated the grand opening of its new location on Route 50 this week.

The new office, at 11349 Samuel Bowen Boulevard, has convenient parking and features many amenities designed to make a patient’s visit as easy and comfortable as possible. In addition, the office is open extended hours on weekdays and on select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcomed.

Dr. Ekaterina Spirina, who received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Howard University College of Dentistry, leads the new practice. The doctor and her team will provide a range of dental services, including dentures, preventive care and restoration.

x

Office Building Sold

SALISBURY – Principal Bradley Gillis and Advisor Christian Phillips recently closed a deal on 200 East Church Street in downtown Salisbury.

The freestanding 4,700-square-foot office building is located at the Baptist Street intersection of Route 50, a main entrance into the heart of downtown. Although the historic building underwent a complete renovation in 2009, purchaser Bret Davis of Davis Strategic Development intends to make additional updates to reintroduce the property into the area’s revitalization.

“Another smooth transaction where competing companies are able to work together to achieve a common goal,” said Davis. “We appreciate all the hard work Christian did to help us close this deal.”

x

Bank Donates To Charities

BERLIN – In recognition of Giving Tuesday, Shore United Bank has donated over $7,000 to 23 different non-profit organizations.

For the past few months, employees have been selling Shore United Bank cookbooks to raise money to donate in honor of Giving Tuesday, a global giving movement where companies come together to give back to the communities they serve.

Each location chose a non-profit organization to donate their cookbook proceeds to this month.

“We are excited to be a part of the Giving Tuesday initiative and even more proud of the employees for their hard work in selling the cookbooks. Giving Tuesday is a great initiative that we encourage the public to participate in if they are able,” said Deb Rich, chief marketing and project officer of Shore United Bank.