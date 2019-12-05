The Aktion Club, located in the Worcester County Developmental Center (WCDC) in Newark, is a service club for adults with disabilities. The club recently received its $500 annual check from the parent sponsoring Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Pictured, from left, are Jack Ferry, executive director of Worcester County Development Center;
Kiwanis Donates To Aktion Club
The Aktion Club, located in the Worcester County Developmental Center (WCDC) in Newark, is a service club for adults with disabilities. The club recently received its $500 annual check from the parent sponsoring Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Pictured, from left, are Jack Ferry, executive director of Worcester County Development Center;