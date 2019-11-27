Worcester Prep’s Aly Matha last week signed a letter of intent to continue her education and play Division I lacrosse next year at Radford University. Pictured above, Matha (center) signs her letter with father Mike (left) and mother Gina (right). Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep standout student-athlete Aly Matha last week signed a national letter of intent to continue her education and play Division I lacrosse next year at Radford University in Virginia.

Matha signed her letter of intent at a special ceremony at Worcester Prep last Wednesday surrounded by family, friends, coaches and administrators. Matha, who was named to the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) Honorable Mention team last year, scored 25 goals, collected 14 assists and scooped up 19 ground balls for the Mallards last season.

In addition to playing varsity lacrosse at Worcester, Matha also played soccer and field hockey and was a cheerleader for the Mallards basketball teams during the winter sports season. Perhaps more impressive than Matha’s exploits on the sports fields is her outstanding work in the classroom and in the community.

Matha is a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and the Art Honor Society. She was also on the Head of School list every term and was a recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award for over 100 hours of community service. When Matha is not playing at Worcester or on the Saltwater Dolphins travel lacrosse team, she volunteers at Camp Wright, a Christian summer camp.