Travis Guthmann

OCEAN CITY — A Frankford, Del. man was arrested on burglary and assault charges last weekend after allegedly continuing to harass a female victim connected to another man he assaulted earlier this fall.

Around 8:50 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence on 141st Street for a report of suspicious circumstances after receiving a call from a female victim reporting her ex-boyfriend sent her threatening text messages and alerting her he was going to get inside her home to retrieve his belongings. The victim reportedly told police the suspect, identified as Travis Guthmann, 33, was texting her and acting strange and that her neighbors had seen him in the vicinity of her residence.

A background check revealed Guthmann was wanted on outstanding warrants including one from Ocean City related to an incident in September when he allegedly broke into the victim’s residence and assaulted a male friend. The background check also revealed Guthmann’s most recent employers including an uptown bar.

Back on Sept. 6, OCPD officers responded to the victim’s residence on 141st Street for a reported breaking and entering. At that time, OCPD officers arrived at the victim’s residence and found her shirt covered in blood when she answered the door, according to police reports. The victim led police to a male victim in a bedroom who was bleeding from lacerations on his face and head.

The victim told police she and the male victim had been out with friends and had returned to her residence and were sitting in the kitchen when Guthmann began banging on the door. Fearing what Guthmann might do, the victim and her friend retreated to a bedroom and locked the door. Then Guthmann gained entry to the residence, the male friend retreated to a bathroom and locked the door, according to police reports.

However, Guthmann reportedly kicked in the bathroom door and assaulted the male victim, causing lacerations to his head and face.

A warrant was sworn out for Guthmann’s arrest, charging him with assault and burglary. Last Saturday, when Guthmann reportedly sent threatening messages to the female victim and threatened to break into her residence again, officers located him near his place of employment and took him into custody.