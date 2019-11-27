American Legion #116 And Auxiliary Donate To AGH Flu Community Clinics

The Synepuxent Post #166 American Legion and Unit #166 American Legion Auxiliary of Ocean City have donated to Atlantic General Hospital’s community flu clinics. Rosie and Sarge Garlitz presented the checks for the fourth year in a row at an Atlantic General Hospital community flu clinic last month. Together, Rosie and Sarge Garlitz presented donation checks in the amount of $1,250. Above, from left, are Nicole Morris, infection prevention and employee health manager at AGH; Sarge Garlitz; and Tracey Mullineaux, employee health and wellness nurse at AGH. Submitted Photos