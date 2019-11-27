SNOW HILL – Citing the need to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community, officials voted not to grant a beer and wine license to Uncle Willie’s in Berlin.On Tuesday, the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) voted 3-0 to deny a beer and wine license request from the connections of Uncle… Read more »
BERLIN – Town officials delayed changes to Berlin's solid waste policies following objections from citizens.The Berlin Town Council on Monday voted to table an ordinance that would have updated the solid waste section of the town code and also to table a new special collections policy. In recent weeks citizens have expressed concern about the town's solid waste policies.
OCEAN CITY — An agreement has been reached to extend the existing franchise agreement for the Ocean City Fishing Pier, ensuring the iconic and historic amusement park will remain in place for the next three decades-plus.For decades, Charles "Buddy" Jenkins and his Synepuxent Pier and Improvement Company has held the franchise for the historic pier.
SNOW HILL — A Cockeysville, Md. man pleaded guilty last week to negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle in a fatality last summer and now faces as many as 17 years in prison.During a pre-trial motions hearing last Friday, Todd Pivec, 41, pleaded guilty to negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle and driving a vehicle not equipped with proper safety equipment.