Art League Of OC Holds Annual Volunteer Tea

by
Art League Of OC Holds Annual Volunteer Tea

The Art League of Ocean City held its annual Volunteer Tea on Nov. 14 at the Ocean City Center for the Arts to thank those who give their time and talents to help make the programs and events of the Art League happen. Pictured, from left, are Sandy Glassman, Dell Purell, Ethel Jacobs, Janet Payot and Bob Younglove.