Things I Like – November 22, 2019

by

Raw emotions from a young athlete

A sunrise over a snow-covered beach

Driving by farmers working their fields

Defensive battles in football

Berlin’s library branch

Fishing stories

Family board games and no electronics

A comedy show without foul language

Eating crabs by the water

Hearing good news on a rough day

A sunny day when it’s not predicted

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.