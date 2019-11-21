Commissioners Approve New Rental License Program; Citizen Outcry Leads To Reduced Short-Term Rental Fees SNOW HILL – Worcester County officials this week approved a short-term rental license fee of $200.The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 4-2 to approve a resolution that formally establishes the county’s new rental license fees. Acknowledging public concern regarding the $400 short-term rental license fee initially proposed, the commissioners reduced that rate to $200…. Read more »

County To Purchase Portable Ice Rink SNOW HILL – County officials agreed to spend $50,000 to purchase a synthetic ice rink.The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-2 to approve the purchase of a synthetic ice rink. The purchase was recommended by Tom Perlozzo, the county’s director of recreation and parks.“It is completely portable, available year-round and it does check all… Read more »

Survey Confirms Recent Tourism Trends On Lengths Of Stay OCEAN CITY — A review this month of a recent survey of visitor trends in Ocean City revealed many tried and true adages and resort tourism officials are now wrestling with how best to use the information.During the Nov. 13 Tourism Commission meeting, Tourism Director Donna Abbott outlined some of the findings of a recent… Read more »