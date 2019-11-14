FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring View Lane
Thurs-Mon 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
OCEAN CITY
Bay One #105
111 76th Street
Bayside
Sat & Sun 10–2
3BR/3.5BA Condo
Terrific View
David Dypsky
Newport Bay Realty
410-726-5020
MILLSBORO
The Ainsley Model
Grand Opening
30962 Fowlers Path
Peninsula Lakes
Sat 11-3
New Homesites
Beautiful Lakes
Schell Brothers
302-725-7200
OCEAN CITY
Coral Seas #110
7601 Coastal Hwy
Sat 10-1/Sun 10-12
3BR/3BA Condo
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915
OCEAN CITY
Aronimink #7B
306 13th Street
Sat 10-1
Waterfront w/Boat Slip
2BR/2BA Condo
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915