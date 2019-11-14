ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A long-sought workplace change could be happening soon. Consider reworking your ideas and preparing a presentation just in case. A personal relationship takes a new turn.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your persuasiveness doesn’t really start to kick in until midweek. By then, you can count on having more supporters in your camp, including some you doubted would ever join you.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your workload is still high, but — good news! — you should start to see daylight by the week’s end. Reserve the weekend for fun and games with friends and loved ones. You deserve it.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Regardless of how frustrating things are, keep that “Crab” under control. A cutting comment you might think is apt right now will leave others hurting for a long time to come.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Be more sensitive to the emotions of loved ones who might feel left out while you’re stalking that new opportunity. Be sure to make it up to them this weekend. A nice surprise could be waiting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): The gregarious Virgo rarely has a problem making new friends. But repairing frayed relationships doesn’t come easily. Still, if it’s what you want to do, you’ll find a way. Good luck.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A misunderstanding with a partner or spouse needs to be worked out before it turns into something really nasty. Forget about your pride for now and make that first healing move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Communication dominates the week. Work out any misunderstandings with co-workers. Also get back in touch with old friends and those family members you rarely see.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): As busy as your week is, make time for someone who feels shut out of your life. Your act of kindness could later prove to be more significant than you might have realized.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Congratulations. Your busy workweek leads to some very satisfying results. Sports and sporting events are high on your weekend activities aspect. Enjoy them with family and friends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your generosity of spirit reaches out once again to someone who needs reassurance. There might be problems, but keeping that line of communication open eventually pays off.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You are among the truth-seekers in the universe, so don’t be surprised to find yourself caught up in a new pursuit of facts to counter what you believe is an insidious exercise in lying.

BORN THIS WEEK: You believe in loyalty and in keeping secrets. All things considered, you would probably make a perfect secret agent.

(c) 2019 King Features Synd., Inc.