Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month:

Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-port and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month:

Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Community Bible

Study (Women and Children)

September 2019 through May 2020. Harvest Baptist Church, 29945 Dixon Rd., Salisbury. Pre-registration now open. $35 for adults, $10 for children. Thirty-week study of Revelation, Galatians and Colossians. Women of all ages and Bible knowledge welcome. Coordinator Linda Frey, 410-422-8773. Register and pay online at Salisbury.CBSclass.org.

Every Wednesday:

Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Members and guests welcome. dance-@delmarvahanddancing.com or http:-//delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Wednesday:

Every Wednesday: Rotary Club

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club meets Wednesdays on a weekly basis at the Residence Inn in Ocean City at 6 p.m.

Second Wednesday:

Polish American Club

Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beach-singles.org.

Second Thursday:

Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday:

Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary

Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

Every Saturday: Goat and Sheep Seminars

10 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Berlin and Farmers & Planters Too, Salisbury. Free programs focusing on small ruminant health, fencing and pasture management and feeding. Programs by University of Maryland Extension. For full schedule and registration, contact Maegan Perdue, mperdue@umd-.edu or 410-632-1972.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

November 8-9:

Italian Dinner, Christmas Bazaar

The weekend will feature the 41st Annual Christmas Bazaar from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. The bazaar will feature Christmas trees, wreaths, décor, gifts, bakery, vintage jewelry and a silent auction. From 3-7 p.m., Nov. 8, Atlantic United Methodist Church will hold an Italian Dinner with carryouts available for $10. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. The church’s thrift shop will be open throughout.

November 8-9: Annual Christmas Bazaar

St. Matthew’s By-The-Sea UMC will hold Friday, Nov. 8, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday features lunch and bazaar includes silent auction, baked goods, jewelry, White Elephant sale, attic treasures and more.

November 9: Sausage Sale Pre-Order

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Ladies Auxiliary will hold a sausage sale Dec. 7, but pre-orders will only be accepted until Nov. 9. $4/pound in five-pound packages. Pick-up time is 9-11 a.m. Call or email Wanda 443-735-7473 or email wandagray294@yahoo.com

November 9: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. Featured speaker will be White Marlin Open winner Tommy Hinkle. All are welcome.

November 9: Democratic Meeting

The next Democratic Central Committee of Worcester County meeting will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the Snow Hill library branch. 410-213-1956

November 9: Chinese, Live Auctions

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 123 is having a Chinese auction and live auction with doors opening at 6 p.m. DJ Billy T will play music 7-11 p.m. $5 per person.

November 10: Anniversary Celebration

The Polish Club of Delmarva’s 20th Anniversary Celebration and Veterans Day Memorial will be held 1-5 p.m. at the Ocean City Elks Lodge on 137th Street. Tickets $25. Fred, 410-250-8625.

November 14: AARP Meeting

The local AARP chapter will meet Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be Mayor Rick Meehan and an optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members are welcome. Call Bob McCluskey at 410-250-0980 with questions.

November 15: Fish Fry

Bowel United Methodist Church is having a fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Platters are $10 and include flounder filet, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread and dessert.

November 16: Fried Chicken Dinner

New Hope United Methodist Church will hold an all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinner, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost is $13 per adult. Carryouts available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

November 16: Focus On Prayer

Focus on Prayer 7.0 will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Angelican with complimentary lunch and $5 child care provided with advance reservations. To reserve spot, 443-235-5675 or email sara@calledtopraybooks.com

November 16: Yard Sale

The public is invited to a yard sale put on by artists who are cleaning out their studios from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th St. The sale will be held indoors, rain or shine. Cash only.

November 21: Annual Dinner Meeting

The Republican Women of Worcester County will hold an Annual Dinner Meeting and Installation of Officer at Marriott Residence Inn. Guest will be Nicole Harris. Cost of the dinner is $40 per person. Doors open at 5 p.m. with meeting at 6 p.m. and dinner 6:30 p.m. To make your reservation with your entrée choice and/or for information, contact Ann Lutz at 410-208-9767 or annlutz60@gmail.com. Reservations are due by Nov. 14.

November 23: Spaghetti Dinner

Bethany United Methodist Church will hold a spaghetti dinner and live and silent auctions at 5 p.m. Adults $10 and $12 at the door; ages 5-12, $6 each; and ages 4 and under, free. 410-207-7039.

November 30: Oyster Fritters

Powellville United Methodist Church will sell oyster fritters, homemade soups and BBQ sandwiches from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Eat-in or carryout available. Desserts offered.

December 7: Christmas Bazaar

A Christmas Bazaar to fund the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health at Most Blessed Sacrament School from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Local crafters, raffle table and baked goods on hand. Homemade food will be available for purchase all day. Eat-in or carry-out. 443-690-6913.