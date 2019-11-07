Seahawks Rout Eagles in Season Finale

by
Seahawks Rout Eagles in Season Finale
Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team routed rival Snow Hill, 63-0, in the season finale. Pictured above, the Seahawks celebrate the big win in the annual rivalry game with the Eagles. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team routed county rival Snow Hill, 63-0, last Friday on the road to close out the 2019 campaign with a 3-6 record.

The 63-0 rout of the Eagles was the 10th in the row for the Seahawks over their Worcester County rival in the long series of regular season-ending games. Decatur has owned Snow Hill in recent years, but the season-ending rivalry game used to often have post-season repercussions for both teams.

With the win last Friday, the Seahawks finished the regular season just how they started it. In the season opener, Decatur beat Arcadia, 35-14. The only other win for the Seahawks this season was a 38-10 rout of Bayside South rival Bennett on the road back on October 11. Despite the 3-6 mark, Decatur was competitive through much of the season with a handful of close games that could have gone the other way with a break or two.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.