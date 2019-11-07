Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team routed rival Snow Hill, 63-0, in the season finale. Pictured above, the Seahawks celebrate the big win in the annual rivalry game with the Eagles. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team routed county rival Snow Hill, 63-0, last Friday on the road to close out the 2019 campaign with a 3-6 record.

The 63-0 rout of the Eagles was the 10th in the row for the Seahawks over their Worcester County rival in the long series of regular season-ending games. Decatur has owned Snow Hill in recent years, but the season-ending rivalry game used to often have post-season repercussions for both teams.

With the win last Friday, the Seahawks finished the regular season just how they started it. In the season opener, Decatur beat Arcadia, 35-14. The only other win for the Seahawks this season was a 38-10 rout of Bayside South rival Bennett on the road back on October 11. Despite the 3-6 mark, Decatur was competitive through much of the season with a handful of close games that could have gone the other way with a break or two.