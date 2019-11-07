Summer of 1972

Volume XVIII

Edition 9

Issue Highlights

A new seawall was under construction at the Inlet. The 300-day job was estimated to cost $374,535, or $1,250 a day. The new structure, replacing a rotted wood bulkhead, will span 875 feet and feature an “immovable foundation of huge boulders rising four feet above the mean low water mark.”

Mrs. Virginia Jenkins won the Ocean City White Marlin Tournament by hooking and releasing nine marlin over the weekend.

The new Quarterdeck on 55th Street called itself “a must for dining out in Ocean City.”

Truckers & Savings Bank on 44th Street was keeping summer hours of Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.

At this time, the Bank of Ocean City had two locations — Dorchester Street and Baltimore Avenue and 59th Street and “Ocean Hiway.”

Topping the primetime listings on the major television networks were shows such as Flip Wilson Show, The Mod Squad, The Men Jigsaw, Bob Hope Special, The Dean Martin Show and John Wayne movie, “The Undefeated.”

Fred’s Place was serving dinner inside the Francis Scott Key Motel off Route 50 at this time.