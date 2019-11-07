SNOW HILL – Inequities in the state’s funding formula and a potential increase in education costs highlighted concerns expressed by local officials regarding the recommendations of the Kirwan Commission.On Tuesday, local elected officials joined school system and county staff to talk about changes that could be coming to Worcester County’s public schools if recommendations from… Read more »
BERLIN – The founder of a project aimed at bringing a series of flower murals to towns across the nation made his way to Worcester County this week.Throughout the week, community members joined Tim Gibson, artist and founder of the Ten Thousand Flowers Project to create public art installations for Berlin, the Worcester County Developmental… Read more »
BERLIN – After 13 years in Berlin, The Globe will close its doors at the end of the month.The Globe owner Jennifer Dawicki told employees Tuesday that the business would be closing its doors Nov. 30. Dawicki’s announcement came just as Burley Oak Brewery Company owner Bryan Brushmiller purchased the property from C&E Patton Family… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — The future of the Baltimore Avenue corridor, largely a gateway to the resort for many via the Route 50 Bridge, was the subject of considerable debate during strategic planning sessions last week.In recent years, a major renovation of the streetscape along the Baltimore Avenue corridor from North Division Street to 15th Street… Read more »