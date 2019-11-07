Stephen Decatur Varsity Cheerleading, Dance Team Dominate Cheer And Dance Kick-Off Classic

by
Stephen Decatur’s cheerleading and dance teams made a clean sweep at the Cheer and Dance Kick-Off Classic at Harford Community College with the varsity team taking first place and being named grand champions and the junior varsity boys taking first place in their division. Pictured above, the happy teams celebrate with their championship banners.

Submitted photo



