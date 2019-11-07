Lions Club Donates $1,500 To Lions Vision Research Foundation

The Ocean City Lions Club recently donated $1,500 to the Lions Vision Research Foundation.  Pictured are Lion Dr. Kevin Darcey, Snow Hill Elementary School student Rylee Miller, District Governor John Lawrence and OC Lions President John Topfer.  Miller spoke about her experiences and help from the club.