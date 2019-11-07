Members of Girl Scout Troop 812 of Berlin are pictured at The Northern Worcester County Senior Center with the CD library they created and donated as part of their Girl
Scout Silver Service Project. Pictured, from left, are Chloe Beall, Evelyn Walsh, Emery Busko, Summer Brenner, Julia Kozma, Paula Magathan, Summer Banks and Adrienne Kozma.
Girl Scout Troop 812 Donates CD Library To Northern Worcester County Senior Center
