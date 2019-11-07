BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross country teams represented their school well at the state 3A-South regional meet last week and is sending one runner, Mary Mergott, to the state championship meet this weekend.

Mergott finished 16th overall in the girls’ 3A-South qualifying meet last week and will represent Decatur in the state championship meet at Hereford in Baltimore County on Saturday. Other top female finishers for Decatur included Elizabeth Dutton (31st), Avery Braciszewski (35th), Mackenzie Cathell (36th), Mikayla Denault (42nd) and Amalia Murphy (46th). Overall, the Decatur girls finished eighth as a team in the regional meet with an average finish of 23:44:74.

On the boys’ side, Samuel Woodley finished 27th, Tristan Dutton finished 28th, George Cheynet came in 42nd, Liam Foley finished 53rd, Silas Cascio finished 61st, Philip Becnel came in 63rd and Kai Ross came in 66th. The Decatur boys finished eighth as a team in the regional meet with an average finishing time of 20:04:68.