Decatur’s Mergott Headed To State Finals

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross country teams represented their school well at the state 3A-South regional meet last week and is sending one runner, Mary Mergott, to the state championship meet this weekend.

Mergott finished 16th overall in the girls’ 3A-South qualifying meet last week and will represent Decatur in the state championship meet at Hereford in Baltimore County on Saturday. Other top female finishers for Decatur included Elizabeth Dutton (31st), Avery Braciszewski (35th), Mackenzie Cathell (36th), Mikayla Denault (42nd) and Amalia Murphy (46th). Overall, the Decatur girls finished eighth as a team in the regional meet with an average finish of 23:44:74.

On the boys’ side, Samuel Woodley finished 27th, Tristan Dutton finished 28th, George Cheynet came in 42nd, Liam Foley finished 53rd, Silas Cascio finished 61st, Philip Becnel came in 63rd and Kai Ross came in 66th. The Decatur boys finished eighth as a team in the regional meet with an average finishing time of 20:04:68.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.