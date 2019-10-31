Decatur Girls Bow Out Of Regionals

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team bowed out of the state playoffs quietly last week, falling to Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County, 3-0, in the 2A-South sectional opener.

The Seahawks had an up and down season and finished with a 4-8 record. Decatur was seeded sixth in the 2A-South Section II region when the brackets were released last week and drew a first-round matchup against Chesapeake on the road last Thursday. The Seahawks fell to Chesapeake on the road in the playoff opener, closing out the season.

