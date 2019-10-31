Berlin Seahawks Advance To Regionals

by
Berlin Seahawks Advance To Regionals
The Berlin Seahawks Pop Warner under-12 team pictured above finished the regular season with a 7-1 record and captured the Henlopen Conference championship. Submitted photo

BERLIN- The Berlin Seahawks Pop Warner under-12 team finished the regular season with a 7-1 record and captured the Henlopen Conference championship.

The Seahawks now advance to the Eastern Region Pop Warner tournament that gets underway this weekend with an opportunity to advance to the Pop Warner Super Bowl at the ESPN Zone at Disney in Orlando. The team with have to make it through a four-game single elimination bracket to make it to the Super Bowl.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.