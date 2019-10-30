The Boardwalk is pictured earlier this month. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — One of the significant projects discussed during this week’s strategic planning session was the re-decking of the Boardwalk, but unlike some of the other issues discussed, there was no question if it should be done, but how soon.

For the last few years, resort officials have known a major re-decking of the Boardwalk was looming and it has been a steady fixture on the town’s capital improvement plan. It now appears that bill is coming due with the wear-and-tear on one of town’s most important assets starting to show. The wooden sections of the Boardwalk were last replaced in 2010 and 2011 and the life expectancy at the time was eight to 10 years.

The issue was not if the Boardwalk re-decking should be undertaken, but how soon to do it and how best to fund it were the subjects of debate during strategic planning sessions this week. Funding was a recurring theme throughout the two-day cram sessions and the Boardwalk project was no different.

“The critical issue for that is going to be funding,” he said. “We need to have that money in place by next fall. It will have to be a two-phase project.”

Public Works Director Hal Adkins said some sections of the Boardwalk needed attention more than others, but said it was time to begin re-decking the entire promenade.

“In that heavily traveled section from 16th Street to 4th Street, the boards are popping up,” he said. “We can keep going back and nailing them down and it will survive another summer initially. Beyond that, we need a complete re-decking.”

Adkins said his department would be able to limp the Boardwalk through another summer season, but by next fall, the major renovation should be undertaken.

“We will have issues next summer, but we will survive it,” he said. “We will get through it one way or the other.”

While no one disputed the importance of maintaining one of Ocean City’s most important assets, Councilman John Gehrig questioned if any cheaper alternatives, and perhaps longer-lasting alternatives were available. However, McGean said all alternatives were explored the last time around and there was no substitute for the wooden Boardwalk from a tradition and durability standpoint.

“Back in 2010-2011, we looked at every alternative,” he said. “We found a plastic alternative and people said if we put that down, they weren’t coming back to Ocean City. We looked at concrete and there was a petition saying hell no. When all is said and done, southern yellow pine is the best alternative. We got the life we expected out of it.”

After some debate, resort officials agreed to include funding for the two-phase project in the next bond sale likely in February. The project will be done in two phases in 2020 and 2021.