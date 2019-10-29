BERLIN – Police say the body of a missing Berlin man was found behind a Rite Aid last Friday, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

At around 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, Berlin Police Department officers were dispatched to the rear of the Rite Aid, located at 10119 Old Ocean City Blvd., for a reported deceased person in a ditch, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the complainant, who stated he was walking his dog in the area and that his dog was drawn to the ditch where he found the deceased person, later identified as Jonathan Michael Driessen, 41, of Berlin.

The Berlin Police Department secured the scene and contacted the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation to take lead on the case, according to the release.

Police say detectives retrieved a wallet at the scene, indicating that Driessen was the deceased subject.

The on-call medical examiner was summoned to the scene, according to the release. Upon review of the body, no unusual signs of trauma were found.

Detectives then confirmed that Driessen had been missing for an extended period.

The deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for a full autopsy and cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time.