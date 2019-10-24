Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club Installs New Member

District Governor Bill Ferguson recently installed Kelley Wallace as a new member of the Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club. Pictured, from left, are sponsor Sonia Baker, District Governor Bill Ferguson and Wallace. The club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the Residence Inn by Marriott.