Submerged Gravel Wetland Project Underway In Berlin BERLIN – Construction of a submerged gravel wetland is underway at town property on Old Ocean City Boulevard.As part of the town’s ongoing efforts to address flooding and stormwater, a submerged gravel wetland is being constructed on town-owned property between Burley Oak Brewery and the Maryland Coast Dispatch.“They started excavation yesterday,” said Jeff Fleetwood, the… Read more »

One Month Later, OC Mayor Asks Public For Time On H2Oi Actions; Officials Still Hearing About Weekend OCEAN CITY — While a relative calm has pervaded the resort, it’s clear the community is still smarting over last month’s unruly, unsanctioned motorized special event guests.During the first Mayor and Council regular session meeting after the unofficial H2O International (H2Oi) event wreaked havoc in Ocean City again in late September, several private citizens and… Read more »

Dog Jumping Event Added To Annual Autumn Home Show; Former Major League Pitcher To Appear At Event OCEAN CITY — When the first pet expo opens at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center this weekend, the event will fittingly feature a pair of competitions operated and emceed by a former major league pitcher who won a World Series game in 1984.The pet expo, set for the convention center this Saturday and Sunday… Read more »