BERLIN – The Assateague Coastal Trust will host the Wild and Scenic Film Festival at three venues this year, with a premier kickoff on Thursday, Nov. 14 at Seacrets Morley Hall.

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival (WSFF) focuses on films that both celebrate the splendor of the planet and speak to environmental concerns Earth faces. The festival aims to inspire environmental activism and a love for nature through film. The film festival shares an urgent call to action, encouraging festival-goers to learn more about what they can do to save our threatened planet.

Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT) Communications Director Billy Weiland said this year’s lineup stresses the importance of community engagement.

“Each autumn, ACT and our board members convene to review a lineup of films,” he said. “When we’re building our program, we are carefully choosing films that are relevant to the Eastern Shore and which convey a message that we feel will resonate with our community. Many of the films in this year’s festival spoke to the importance of community engagement in the face of challenging environmental issues.”

ACT will also bring the WSFF to the Island Theatre in Chincoteague Island, Va. on Saturday, Nov. 16. The tour will wrap up in Lewes, Del. at the Cinema Art Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 19 with a matinee showing on Sunday, Nov. 24.

You can purchase tickets at www.actforbays.org/wsff-2019 or by calling 410-629-1538.