BERLIN- It was a busy week for Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team with a 2-1 over Gunston on the road last Thursday, followed by a 2-2 tie with Delmarva Christian on the road on Monday.

In what has been an up-and-down season for the Worcester boys, the Mallards have been strong down the stretch heading into the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) tournament. The season has featured a three-game losing streak, a three-game winning streak and now three ties.

Last Thursday, the Mallards beat Gunston on the road, 2-1. Pearson Schul scored a first-half goal for Worcester off an assist from Vishnu Mohan. Max Taylor scored a second-half goal as the Mallards hung on for the 2-1 win. Last Thursday’s win over Gunston was the third straight for the Mallards.

Back in action on Monday, Worcester battled Delmarva Christian to a 2-2 tie on the road. Alec Burbage scored a first-half goal for the Mallards, while Ryan Cronin added a goal in the second half. Neither team managed to score in the overtime period and the game ended in a tie. With the tie, the Mallards finished the regular season with a 6-5-3 record. Worcester lost to Delmarva Christian, 2-0, back on September 9 and tied the Royals on Monday. The two teams will face each other for a third time in the ESIAC semifinals.