Mallards Tie Royals In Season Finale

by

BERLIN- It was a busy week for Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team with a 2-1 over Gunston on the road last Thursday, followed by a 2-2 tie with Delmarva Christian on the road on Monday.

In what has been an up-and-down season for the Worcester boys, the Mallards have been strong down the stretch heading into the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) tournament. The season has featured a three-game losing streak, a three-game winning streak and now three ties.

Last Thursday, the Mallards beat Gunston on the road, 2-1. Pearson Schul scored a first-half goal for Worcester off an assist from Vishnu Mohan. Max Taylor scored a second-half goal as the Mallards hung on for the 2-1 win. Last Thursday’s win over Gunston was the third straight for the Mallards.

Back in action on Monday, Worcester battled Delmarva Christian to a 2-2 tie on the road. Alec Burbage scored a first-half goal for the Mallards, while Ryan Cronin added a goal in the second half. Neither team managed to score in the overtime period and the game ended in a tie. With the tie, the Mallards finished the regular season with a 6-5-3 record. Worcester lost to Delmarva Christian, 2-0, back on September 9 and tied the Royals on Monday. The two teams will face each other for a third time in the ESIAC semifinals.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.